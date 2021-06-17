With an excessive heat warning in place through the weekend, the city is keeping residents cool with $1 admission at local community pools.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Temperatures are expected to skyrocket to over 100 degrees this weekend in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills. To keep residents cool, the city of Sacramento Aquatics Center is kicking off summer with $1 admission all weekend long, beginning Friday, June 18.

Safety guidelines will continue to be in place throughout the weekend to keep the community safe including wearing masks and social distancing.

"We’re asking all unvaccinated members of the community to continue to wear masks when they are indoors. When you are in the pool, you are not required to wear masks, but if you are unvaccinated, make sure to still do that social distancing," Patrick Maridon, Sacramento Aquatics Supervisor, said.

Staff will continue to disinfect the pools every day and in between programs, following state and local health protocols. Lifeguards will also be on duty and continue to enforce all pool safety rules.

Maridon said that the best way to be safe while swimming is to make sure you know how to swim.

"Swim lessons is number one. It’s the number one way to prevent drowning, so we really always want to make sure we offer swim lessons," he said.

Lessons are being offered for all ages, including adults, at all of the Sacramento pools.

Not only is the city of Sacramento keeping residents cool at the aquatics center but the city also opened its two cooling centers to cool off residents from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at Hagginwood Community Center and Hart Senior Center. Plus, the City’s Office of Emergency Management is working with the Department of Community Response, City park rangers, community partners and others to hand out water to people in need.

