SACRAMENTO, California —

The end of summer is approaching, which means Radio 94.7’s City of Trees is around the corner.

The annual music festival is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 21, and ticket sales are being done a little differently this year. In addition to online sales, concert-goers can purchase tickets from noon - 6 p.m. at Cal Expo on Thursdays leading up to the concert.

The current lineup for the concert is:

Alex Byrnes, a spokesperson for Radio 94.7, said those box‌‌ ‌‌office sales are something that is typical of a concert.

"This is another option for people to get tickets," Byrnes said. "This is a way to have it more in line with traditional options."

The annual concert is held at Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo, but the venue has not had box office sales in years prior. Byrnes said that previously the box office option was just not available because Cal Expo didn't allow for it. After some negotiation, Byrne said they were able to make it work.

Buying tickets at Cal Expo can save attendees around $13 per ticket, which start at $43.50.

Service-free ticket sales will be held:

Aug. 22

Aug. 29

Sept. 5

Sept. 12

Sept. 19

If you really want to save money on ticket sales, Radio 94.7 holds several contests for tickets. Byrnes said they hold at least once contest a week for tickets and meet-and-greet passes.

Byrnes also said there is a contest on their website where the winner would get 20 VIP tickets and a few other perks at the concert.

For more information about the event, visit Radio 94.7's website.

