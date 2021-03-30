'A victory for George Floyd is a victory for Stephon Clark' | Clark family keeping close eye on Chauvin trial

The Clark family joined the family of George Floyd in taking a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds on Monday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Stevante Clark, a Sacramento activist, said he's watching the trial of Derek Chauvin closely. Stevante Clark is the brother of Stephon Clark, a man shot and killed by Sacramento police in his grandmother's backyard three years ago this month.

On Monday morning, the Clark family joined the family of George Floyd, their attorneys, and Reverend Al Sharpton in taking a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time that Chauvin is accused of keeping his knee on Floyd's neck.

"A lot of things about the video came back to me and brought me back to my brother of course. So it was very hard to watch the video again," Stevante said.

"A victory for George Floyd is a victory for Stephon Clark," Stevante added.

Stevante said it only adds insult to injury that Chauvin's defense is hoping to create reasonable doubt by pointing to Floyd's drug use, an untreated heart condition, and adding that Floyd resisted arrest and was difficult to detain due to his size.

"I feel like not only are these excuses, but they are attempts to take away from the facts by assassinating his character," Stevante said.

Clark is speaking out after protesters gathered outside the home of the Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan on Sunday. Protesters accused the city manager of failing to discipline officers over misconduct or shooting deaths.

"You know the Clark family is with bridging the gap between law enforcement and at-risk communities if we are going to call for somebody to be held accountable," he said. "We believe there are peaceful non-violent approaches to that. Going to the city manager's house causing a bunch of noise is not an actionable item, and we do not stand with any divisive rhetoric, hate or any hate groups."

Stevante said that he wants people to know that if justice does come about, then actionable items have to be set up moving forward to protect communities and focus on community policing.

He said his position comes down to being anti-police brutality, not anti-law enforcement.

"I wanted to put that out because people think that because police killed our brother that I'm anti-law enforcement. No. I'm anti-police brutality," Stevante said.

WATCH ALSO: Family of Stephon Clark defends NFL video about Clark