SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento will pay $2.4 million to the children of Stephon Clark, the man shot and killed by Sacramento police officers in his grandmother's backyard last year, according to federal court documents.

The federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of Clark's two sons, his parents and his grandparents. It contended that officers used excessive force and that Clark was a victim of racial profiling. The family was seeking more than $20 million in damages.

The city of Sacramento agreed to pay Clark's two sons and their attorneys a total sum of $2.4 million, court documents show. Each child will get $893,113 after attorney's fees.

Clark was shot seven times on March 18, 2018, and his killing prompted protests in Sacramento and across the U.S. Police said Clark was facing officers when he was killed, moving forward with his arms extended and an object in his hands. Officers said they thought Clark had a gun, but they only found his cell phone.

No charges were brought against Sacramento Police Department officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet for the shooting death of Clark.

Tonight, Clark's brother Stevante is speaking with ABC10's Chris Thomas about the settlement and his plans to travel to DC with Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn this week.

Clark and Chief Hahn will be speaking on a congressional panel about bridging the gap between law enforcement and at-risk underserved communities.

