SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Arden Fair Mall will not open on Sunday, March 3, according to mall officials who say they were told that the mall may have been chosen as a location for protests following the district attorney's decision on the shooting death of Stephon Clark in 2018.

On Saturday Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said that officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet did not break any laws when they shot 22-year-old Clark after he ran from them and into his grandparents' backyard. As such, no criminal charges will be filed against them.

Last night a group of peaceful protesters gathered at the mall around 8:45 p.m., according to Nathan Spradlin, the mall's senior marketing manager.

"It was a peaceful group of around 10," Spradlin said, adding that they left sometime this morning. "So we were respecting their ability to express themselves."

As of 10 a.m. Sunday morning the protestors had been removed from the center courtyard but remained on the mall's property.

The mall released the following statement on the decision to close Sunday:

"Per the recommendation of Sacramento city officials and viable information regarding a concentrated effort by protesters to gather in unsafe numbers, Arden Fair has elected to remain closed today.

Arden Fair remains committed to providing the entire Sacramento community a safe and entertaining environment.

As a part of this community, Arden Fair respected the desires of (Saturday's peaceful protesters), but due to the high potential for unsafe numbers to gather today, we have closed the center to groups of any size."

ABC10 reached out to the Sacramento County Police Department to find out if security measures would be increased in areas of Sacramento.

While the department has not advised any businesses to close, it has extended officer schedules to 12 hours and will be monitoring press conferences and Black Lives Matter gatherings on Sunday, said Linda Matthew, a department public information officer.

This is a developing story. ABC10 will continue to update as details become available.

