Suspect arrested in homicide at College Glen home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Homicide detectives have arrested a suspect in connection to the killing of a woman in the College Glen area of Sacramento in July.

The victim, an adult woman, was found with critical injuries on the 3100 block of Occidental Drive on the morning of July 12. Sacramento Fire Department personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Raymond Hainta, was taken into custody by law enforcement in Atlanta on Aug. 20 and is currently in custody there on an active warrant. Detectives are still investigating a possible motive, but know the suspect knew the victim before her death, according to Sacramento Police.

The investigation also led to the arrests of two other suspects, 41-year old Amy Hainta and 51-year-old Andrew Kearny, on accessory charges related to the homicide. Both suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to Sacramento Police.

Sacramento police urge anyone with information regarding the crime to contact them.