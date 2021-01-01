1 killed, 2 injured in Colonial Village neighborhood shooting

This is the second reported shooting on New Year's Day in Sacramento. The first happened around 3 a.m. in Oak Park.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — By 7 a.m. on New Year's Day, the Sacramento Police Department was already at the scene of its second shooting investigation that left someone dead.

According to police, around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 740 block of 17th Avenue in the Colonial Village neighborhood for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found three shooting victims, two women and one man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The two women were taken to an area hospital.

This is the second reported shooting on New Year's Day in Sacramento. The first happened around 3 a.m. in Oak Park and resulted in one death and a teenage girl wounded. Police do not believe the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

