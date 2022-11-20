'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub

Democratic state Senator Scott Weiner of San Francisco says anti-gay rhetoric from some national Republican leaders continues to fuel the violence

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento.

"Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

"We've seen shootings in our own city right here in Sacramento in Lavender Heights by the gay clubs. So, it's frustrating and aggravating," said Don Henkle, of the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus.

Saturday night, the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus held a special event for Sunday's International Transgender Day of Remembrance to memorialize transgender people whose lives were taken by violence.

"Bring everyone together to reconcile, remember, mourn, celebrate, whatever you felt, for people who know or have known transgender people in their lives," added Henkle.

But, with words of remembrance, there also came words of anger.

"This is part of an orchestrated attack and violent attack on LGBTQ people," said California Democratic state Senator Scott Weiner of San Francisco.

Weiner is a leader in the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus. He says an increase of anti-gay rhetoric by some national Republican leaders has led to the uptick in violence.

"We have social media platforms that allow us to be called predators and quote-unquote groomers, which is a way of saying we're pedophiles. And, which the leadership of the Republican party is tolerating in their own party. It has consequences," added Weiner.

The deadly Colorado shooting then begs the question, "What will it take to end the violence?"

"I guess it's just really fighting and standing up against it. If we hear it, try to correct it - even if there's just that one person viewing it, contradicting what you're saying," says Cymone Reyes, an advocate for the San Joaquin County LGBTQ community.

"Love and let love. Let people love who they want to love. We're not hurting anybody," added Henkle.

ABC10 also reached out to California Republican leadership, but did not hear back as of this writing.

Governor Gavin Newsom also spoke out about the Colorado shooting.

"The LGBTQ community has once again become victim to a horrifying attack, this time in Colorado Springs. Hate is taught. This is what happens when it goes unchecked. We have to continue to push back. Our hearts are with Colorado and all those impacted by this terrible tragedy," Newsom said on Twitter.

