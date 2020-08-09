911 outage hits some Comcast users in Sacramento, police say

A Comcast spokesperson said an RV fire damage caused damages that impacted some of their services.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Comcast users in Sacramento are experiencing an outage after an RV fire damaged the company's fiber.

Sacramento Police Department said some people with Comcast as an internet phone provider are experiencing a 911 outage.

Joan Hammel, spokesperson for Comcast, said the company has been working on repairs since 3 a.m. She said there's still work to be done before all services are back up.

"Some customers have their service restored now, but others do not," Hammel said. "It will be another few hours before we get everything repaired and can fully restore service."

Police said people who have their Comcast service down have to dial 916-732-0100 for 911 or emergency services.