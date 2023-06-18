Crews save homes during Sacramento County grass fire

Photos show that the fire was stopped within feet of several structures.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several homes were saved during a grass fire in Sacramento County Sunday, officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire District say.

The grass fire broke out around 1:44 p.m. Sunday in the 8300 block of Carmencita Avenue. Several homes were directly threatened, firefighters said.

They credit a rapid attack from both the air and ground for saving the homes. Photos form the scene show flames within feet of several structures.

The fire was knocked down by 2:07 p.m. at 3.5 acres and with no injuries reported. Officials are now looking into what caused the fire.

