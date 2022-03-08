'It's always been a great show' | Sac Comic-Con to take over the Sacramento Convention Center

Sac Comic-Con is expected to take over the Sacramento Convention Center Sunday, Mar. 13, 2022. Tickets to get in start at $10.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For one day only, "nerds," "geeks" and comic book fans alike are expected to take over the Sacramento Convention Center for another edition of Sac Comic-Con.

"We're not San Diego, but we're a pretty good size show just for Sacramento," said Joe Deas, the self-proclaimed "Voice of Sac-anime."

Deas said like many events in California, the event will still be requiring masks for all attendees, even though they are in full costume.

"We're going to be capping entrance at 1,000," Deas said. "So we're going to be keeping track of numbers as people come in and out, and we will be requiring proof of negative COVID test and vaccination. So you either (are) vaccinated or you're not coming in unless you can provide us proof of negative test within the last 24 hours."

According to its website, Sac Comic-Con says guests who already bought a ticket and cannot comply with the state mandate can get a refund if they request one within 48 hours of the event.

Meanwhile, Deas says things are starting to pick up again on the convention scene, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

"So people are still a little worried about that," he said. "We're still getting people saying, 'you shouldn't go to the show, 'you shouldn't have a show because COVID is still a thing,' so that's been kind of a detractor. So attendance was down for a little bit. But SacAnime, we had really good attendance. People were coming back. I think people are much happier that they have a show to go back to a little semblance of normalcy."

What to expect at the event

Deas says unlike SacAnime, which took over the same convention center a few months ago, this event will have much more comic book, cartoon-oriented material versus anime.

"There's still going to be your fair share that there's still people that come in cosplay, dressed as anime characters, which we love," said Deas. "I mean, having people there in costume and on the grounds is great. We're going to have vendors. We're going to have a couple of guests on hand."

What you need to know

When: Sunday, Mar. 13, 2022

Where: SAFE Credit Union Convention Center, 1400 J Street, Sacramento, CA.

Cost: $10 a ticket. Kids 11 & under are free.