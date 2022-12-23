'It was devastating': Retiring Commissioner Amanda Ray saddened by death of CHP commander

Retiring CHP Commissioner Ray said she could not comment on the specifics of the case, but says she made officer wellness a focus of her administration.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the investigation continues into the death of California Highway Patrol captain Julie Harding, the man accused of killing her estranged husband has been extradited to Kentucky.

Thomas O’Donnell was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the investigation into Michael Harding’s death. Michael Harding was found dead with gunshot wounds in Kentucky back in September.

Julie Harding was found dead in Tennessee just days after O’Donnell’s arrest.

Authorities have not yet said if there’s a connection between O’Donnell and the Harding's, but Michael’s friend Preston Cleary believes Julie had Michael killed.

"I feel bad for his kids now, his grandkids and his mom… we all believe that she had Mike murdered. Hired a guy to have Mike murdered, that he wouldn't know, that he wouldn't suspect. And I believe it was months planning the process,” said Cleary.

Police have not yet confirmed any information linking Julie Harding to her estranged husband’s death, and her cause of death has not been publicly released yet. Officials say they suspect no foul play involved.

Retiring CHP Commissioner Ray said she could not comment on the specifics of the case, but says she made officer wellness a focus of her administration. She says she made sure resources were available to those who needed them during her time as commissioner.

“To lose a member of our family it's very tough and it's very difficult," said Ray. “On a personal note, and on behalf of the men and women of the CHP, it was devastating and we are very sorry for the loss of Captain Julie Harding."

Besides just focusing on officers' wellness, Ray says she focused on tackling issues like illegal street racing. She secured a grant from the state’s Traffic Safety Office to aid in this endeavor. The Communities Against Racing and Sideshows Grant will provide $800,000 to target crimes, including undercover operations, proactive patrol operations, local high school presentations and a public awareness campaign.

While there’s always more work to do, Ray says now is the right time for her to retire.

"When I first came on this job I had the goal of retiring after 30 years, but when I had this amazing opportunity come before me there was no way I could walk away without doing my best to try to continue to move the department forward,” said Ray.

Her retirement is effective Dec. 30. To read more about Ray and her work, click HERE.