Community seeks heightened security following K Street shootout

The incident has many on edge, raising concerns about the future of nightlife in the downtown area.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The gang-related shootout along K Street has many in the downtown community on edge, with some calling for heightened security as Sacramento officials say downtown is a safe place.

Four days after more than 100 bullets rained down on K Street in what police are calling a gang-related firefight, the heart of Sacramento’s entertainment district is slowing returning to itself.

Chris Maccarone was out of town when six people were shot to death and 12 others were wounded Sunday, and he returned Monday to his K Street apartment to find blood stains at the doorway.

“Just something to really drive home what happened while we were gone,” Maccarone said.

Many who live, work and visit the area said downtown has two-sides, the day side and the night side.

“The daytime is pretty sleepy and in the night time anything can kind of happen,” Maccarone said.

Police said they now have more patrols and resources downtown. The incident has many on edge, raising concerns about the future of nightlife in the downtown area.

However, others like Heidi Rojek, who owns Capital Books and a café in Cathedral Square, said she is not afraid.

Instead, she’s calling attention to issues stemming from Sacramento’s late-night entertainment scene, often involving large and intoxicated crowds.

“Why is there not stronger security down here just to make sure that people are going home,” Rojek said.

Ruth-Marie Frances Chambers, a longtime Sacramento resident, said she won’t ever let fear decide if she can enjoy a night in her city.

WATCH ALSO: