SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Unified School District announced at its board meeting Thursday it will cut 30 administrative positions as part of its efforts to prevent a state takeover.

Before the board meeting started, a group of parents, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria, and maintenance workers gathered at the district headquarters to launch a campaign called "Save Sac Schools."

Dozens of community, labor, and business leaders spoke at the rally with one message: No state takeover.

"Being taken over by the state is not an option," said Cassandra Jennings with the Greater Sacramento Urban League.

Michelle Rubalcava, a parent and former PTA president, urged all parties to work together for students' future.

"I implore all of you who care about our children, please come to the table and have a real conversation about how to put our students first," Rubalcava said.

Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams added, "Because we are here, we are not against anyone, but we are for everyone to give their fair share in supporting our school district and the children."

Among those who attended the rally was Mike Beverly, a machinist who's been with the district for more than 30 years.

"I graduated from C.K. McClatchy, my mother worked for the district, my son works for the district, I work for the district, and its all about getting these kids an education," Beverly said.



Richard Owen, Executive Director for United Professional Educators, explained what he's hoping to see next following the launch of the Save Sac Schools initiative.

"We're just hoping that the district, and particularly SCTA, will come together and resolve their differences," Owen said. "We're not just interested in resolving the immediate budget crisis, we want to change the culture of the Sac City school district so that this never happens again," Owens explained.

