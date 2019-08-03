SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many groups and community leaders came together on Thursday to add their voices in support for Assembly Bill 392.

Assembly Bill 392 would "redefine the circumstances under which a homicide by a peace officer is deemed justifiable to include when the killing is in self-defense or the defense of another, consistent with the existing legal standard for self-defense, or when the killing is necessary to prevent the escape of a fleeing felon whose immediate apprehension is necessary to prevent death or serious injury."

Faith leaders from both Christian and Islamic traditions spoke at Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 1300 N. Street, decrying the recent police treatment of protesters and calling out what they said was a lack of justice in the city.

"The city of Sacramento has failed," said Rev. Mary Westfall. "The city of Sacramento has failed to take seriously the sacredness of every black life. The city has failed to hold accountable those who take the lives of our black community members. The city has failed to have a law enforcement that is truly here to serve."

The congregation then exited the church and marched to the capitol just blocks away. Along the route, the group shouted chants like "No justice, no peace, no racist police" and "If we don't get it, shut it down."

The group was met at the steps of the capitol by politicians Shirley Weber and Kevin McCarty, co-authors of AB 392, as well as the family of Stephon Clark.

"I stand here as the daughter of a sharecropper who has lived through the horrors of racism and the injustices of the judicial system," exclaimed Weber. "And after all of that, I have to stand and recognize the fact that things need to change."

She continued, "We cannot continue the practices that are representative of Jim Crow South by ignoring the fact that there are individuals in this state who are being harassed, but who are also being killed unnecessarily. And so we have to have a new method and a new law that basically changes the use of lethal force in this nation."

Ben McBride, an activist for peace and justice, also spoke, calling out other Californians in positions of power like Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"We also send a message to Governor Gavin Newsom," said McBride. "You also, we are demanding take a position on AB 392. Black and brown people will not continue to wait for you all to make the decisions you want to make, that are politically convenient."

Stevante Clark, Stephon Clark's brother, explained what it meant to have so many people show up to remember his brother and support the bill.

"It means a lot to me," Clark said. "At the end of the day my brother's gone. So this bill wont help my situation. But, like I said, to prevent anything like this from happening again to anybody else's family, that's the best we can do."

If you want to read the full text of AB 392 it can be found here.

