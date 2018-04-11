Kristallnacht is the event known as the Night of Broken Glass and was the Nazi’s first large-scale coordinated attack against Jewish people in Germany.

At least 100 Jews were murdered and some 30,000 Jewish men were arrested on the nights of November 9 and 10. Jewish homes and businesses were ransacked, and synagogues burned.

The Central Valley Holocaust Educators’ Network (CHVEN) will host the informative program discussing what factors led to the event known as the Night of Broken Glass.

Liz Igra, 83, is a Holocaust survivor who founded CHVEN to raise awareness and support educators who teach about the Holocaust.

“The purpose was loudly shouted, ‘all Jews must die’ and unfortunately we can hear that said now,” Igra said.

The attacks on a Synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 people dead and six others injured makes it important now just as ever to teach about the Holocaust, Igra said.

It’s important to know what factors led to making the Holocaust possible, Igra said.

The event discussing Kristallnacht will be held on Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mosaic Law Congregation Library and Cultural Center at 2300 Sierra Boulevard in Sacramento.

