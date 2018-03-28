Since the controversial shooting death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark on March 18, 2018, ABC10 has been following the incident since the night it occurred to this point.

Since then, the city has seen multiple protests, some taking over streets and the family of the unarmed black man who was fatally shot by Sacramento police filed preliminary paperwork for a lawsuit seeking more than $15 million in wrongful death damages.

Here's what you need to know:

Context & depth

The investigation

Legal ramifications

Family and community mourn

Reaction from officials

The protests and police response

Social Media reactions

© 2018 KXTV