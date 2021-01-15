FBI Sacramento Field Office sets up command post ahead of potential armed protests this weekend

The FBI warned law enforcement about potential armed protests at state capitols. Here's how the FBI Sacramento Field Office's Special-Agent-In-Charge is preparing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The FBI's Sacramento Field Office said they're both concerned and prepared for potential armed protests at the California Capitol over the weekend and leading up to Inauguration Day and they're taking appropriate precautions.

"[There's been] some terminology like 'storming' the capitols, so that's what we're concerned about is not people protesting, not people coming out to express their beliefs, views and freedom of speech," Sean Ragan, Special-Agent-In-Charge of the FBI Sacramento Field Office, said. "It's anybody that's going to try to hijack that protest, so to speak, in order to commit violence. So we're concerned about that, we're preparing for that."

Ragan said his office set up a command post Friday, something not typically done for the many protests and unrest seen throughout 2020, so they can bring in law enforcement partners and share information in real time to ensure all agencies are aware of what's going on "from a criminal activity or violence perspective."

An FBI bulletin that went out following the uprising at the United States Capitol warned law enforcement of potential armed protests at all 50 state capitols.

Ragan said while their office doesn't have specific threat information, or details on the number of protesters to expect, they hope there isn't violence, but are prepared if there is.

"[Last week in DC] there was significant violence and significant criminal activity going. It's still a charged environment across the country in many ways so we just want to ensure that type of violence doesn't happen here," Ragan said.

But tracking what protesting groups are planning is proving especially difficult, as many main stream social media companies, like Facebook and Twitter, shut down these types of accounts following the violence in Washington, D.C.

"If those individuals that we suspect are planning violence or planning to commit criminal activity, if they go to an encrypted application [and] start communicating that way, we cannot access that or see that or maybe some of the sources we have can't see that, then we're kind of blind to the planning and to what may occur, so that is a concern," Ragan said.

That's why he said multiple law enforcement branches throughout California, including the FBI, are working together daily and in constant communication to ensure they're prepared to protect both the California Capitol, general public and even those protesters who are exercising their First Amendment rights of Freedom of Speech, but met with violence from clashing groups.

He said another main goal the Sacramento FBI Field Office is working on is in correlation with the Washington, D.C headquarters to investigate and identify any leads here in California from the criminal activity that occurred in the U.S. Capitol.

"Many of the people that were involved in that criminal activity in D.C. last week were not from D.C... many of them come from all different 50 states," Ragan said. "[We're] following up on those leads, investigating those leads and then passing along to our partners — state, local, federal agencies."

While the different branches of law enforcement working together is helpful, Ragan said one of the most useful things for their team is assistance from the public.

"We need the public's help," said Ragan.

He encouraged anyone with information on violence being planned at protests or leads, to report it to law enforcement. If immediate, call 911. If not, you can report tips at tips.fbi.gov or call the general FBI tip line, 1-800-CALLFBI. For a direct call to the FBI Sacramento Field Office, call 916-746-7000.

