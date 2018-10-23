If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Those who missed the Monday, Oct. 22, deadline to register to vote have one last chance to be able to cast a ballot for the midterm elections on Nov. 6, 2018.

It’s called Conditional Voter Registration. Those who are eligible can go to their county elections office, or a satellite location, and fill out a form to vote conditionally. According to the election board, those ballots will then be counted after the individual’s registration is verified.

Conditional Voter Registration is available from Tuesday, Oct. 23 through election day on Tuesday Nov. 6.

Learn where Conditional Voter Registration is available by tapping on this link.

© 2018 KXTV