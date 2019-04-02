SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and other California legislators met at the State Capitol on Monday morning to announce plans for advocating for tighter gun control.

"Stopping gun violence takes courage. The courage to do what's right," said Giffords.

Giffords, herself a victim of gun violence, survived an assassination attempt in 2011. On Monday in Sacramento she was joined by other lawmakers who made passionate pleas for stricter gun laws.

"We're going to stand and be relentless on legislation, to do what we're called to do, which is to protect through good gun legislation," said Mike Gipson, District 64 assembly member.

District 19 Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson added, "We have to call on congress to strap on the courage to ignore the threats of the [National Rifle Association] and to do what is right and best for this country."

The press conference lasted about an hour, and included remarks from eight different legislators.

