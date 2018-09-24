If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

From now until Thursday, Sept. 27, expect delays along the Tower Bridge.

Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., the Tower Bridge is closing one lane in both the westbound and eastbound directions. Caltrans is upgrading the electrical and mechanical systems on the bridge.

Tower Bridge Traffic Alert: Motorists can expect only one westbound and one eastbound lane open to traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Thursday. Leave early or take I Street Bridge. #MorningBlend pic.twitter.com/o5jvD5f9fk — Brittanyabc10 (@BrittanyBegley) September 24, 2018

Bridge work is expected through the end of December 2018. Additionly, full closures of the Tower Bridge are scheduled for Oct. 4, 8 and 9.

Continue the conversation with Brittany on Facebook.

© 2018 KXTV