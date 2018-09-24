If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.
From now until Thursday, Sept. 27, expect delays along the Tower Bridge.
Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., the Tower Bridge is closing one lane in both the westbound and eastbound directions. Caltrans is upgrading the electrical and mechanical systems on the bridge.
Bridge work is expected through the end of December 2018. Additionly, full closures of the Tower Bridge are scheduled for Oct. 4, 8 and 9.
