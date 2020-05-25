Continuing Memorial Day traditions during the coronavirus pandemic

The Veterans Affiliated Council socially distant flag planting ceremony

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Memorial Day is all about honoring fallen military heroes, but ABC10 also wanted to honor some Everyday Heroes who fought to continue a Memorial Day tradition during the pandemic.

Since 1947 the Veterans Affiliated Council holds its annual Memorial Day flag planting ceremony at the Sacramento city historic cemetery. Traditionally it’s been the job of Boy Scouts to plant 5,000 flags and help set up the ceremony, but this year, that’s wasn’t the case.

“We were at a skeleton crew. It was very limited,” says VAC Commander William Franco Commander for VAC of Sacramento and Vicinity.

Normally, around 1,000 people attend the VAC Memorial Day ceremony, but because of coronavirus the Veterans Affiliated Council could not get city approval to allow a gathering of that size at the historic city cemetery.

“Sacramento is rich with history. This spot is of particular importance to us because these men were buried here,” says Franco.

Fallen soldiers as far back as the Civil War are buried at the city cemetery.

The military history in these plots is so significant to the VAC that members spent weeks lobbying for this smaller socially distant ceremony.

“We did have to reach out in and around the capitol to make this happen.”

Large gatherings are not allowed at the City Cemetery, but the VAC wanted to keep their flag-planting tradition alive so locals and small groups can honor the fallen in their own way.

"I encourage people to come in. Please practice your social distancing. Take a walk around, maybe bring in some flowers for a fallen veteran,” says Franco.

The Veterans Affiliated Council and their members are Everyday Heroes for maintaining tradition and honoring fallen heroes on Memorial Day. If you would like to nominate an Everyday Hero. Email John Bartell jbartell@abc10.com

