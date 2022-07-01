Convicted Merced sex offender could be on the run here in Sacramento

The Merced Police Department is searching for Timothy Andrew Reed, who is a convicted sex offender on the run.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Merced Police Department is searching for a convicted sex offender who is on the run, and could possibly be hiding somewhere here in Sacramento.

On April 9, 2021, two separate reports were taken by the Merced Police Department regarding the continuous sexual abuse of children. Soon after, the suspect was identified as Timothy Andrew Reedy of Merced.

Reedy is a convicted sex offender who is in violation of his failure to register as an offender. Detective Samuel Sannadan with the department has worked closely with the Merced County District Attorney's Office to have charges filed against Reedy.

Detectives have made several attempts to locate Reedy, but his exact whereabouts are unknown. They either believe he could be somewhere here in Sacramento or could be in Georgia.

According to Merced PD, "Reedy has a $1 million warrant for oral copulation of a child 10 years or younger, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and sodomy of a minor."

Officials are asking anyone with any information in regards to this incident to contact Detective Samuel Sannadan at (209) 388-7773 or by email at sannadans@cityofmerced.org.

