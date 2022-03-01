Lorenzo McCoy convicted in murder of Onaje Lynch after 2020 shooting on El Camino Avenue

McCoy now faces a possible sentence of 25 years to life in prison. His sentence is scheduled to be determined during a hearing on June 3.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has been convicted in the shooting death of Onaje Lynch, The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Jurors found Lorenzo McCoy, 34, guilty of second-degree murder stemming from a fatal shooting on Dec. 7, 2020, in Del Paso Heights. According to the District Attorney's Office, McCoy and Lynch got into an argument behind the Wienerschnitzel restaurant on El Camino Avenue in Sacramento.

McCoy approached Lynch and put a loaded, cocked pistol to Lynch's chest. A struggle then took place and the gun fired, hitting and killing Lynch.

Lynch was 41 years old.

McCoy was on probation from a 2019 felony assault case at the time of the homicide and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. The District Attorney's Office says the firearm used in the shooting was never recovered.

Jurors also found McCoy guilty on allegations of personal use of a firearm during the shooting.

McCoy now faces a possible sentence of 25 years to life in prison. His sentence is scheduled to be determined during a hearing on June 3.