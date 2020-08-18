Cooler temperatures, energy conservation averts 'historic' rolling blackouts

CAISO leaders say they faced an unprecedented “perfect storm” that set off the stage 3 emergency, rotating shut-offs, and warnings during the heat wave.

The state was poised to face its potentially largest outage in history on Monday, but the crisis was averted thanks to energy conservation and cooling temperatures. Still, officials warn rotating outages are still possible through Wednesday.

Rolling power outages help take the load off the state's power grid when demand starts to exceed supply. And with record-breaking heat driving up demand, these rotating outages are still possible.

"This is not a transmission problem, this is a supply, resource, capacity problem," said Market Policy Performance Vice President Mark Rothleder.

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) oversees the state's power grid. Leaders there say it faced an unprecedented “perfect storm” that set off the stage 3 emergency, rotating shut-offs, and warnings during the heat wave.

"We're in a situation where the entire region is more than hot, it is extremely hot, and that is a very much a contributing factor to this issue. We can't get the energy that we would normally get from out of state," said CAISO CEO and President Steve Berberich.

On Monday, CAISO estimated a shortage of 4,400 megawatts, the equivalent of power to 3.3 million households, but cooling temperatures and statewide conservation efforts helped bring demand down through the evening.

But that wasn't the case last Friday when the grid experienced a large shortfall and CAISO ordered rotating shutoffs. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is now demanding an investigation.

"We failed to predict and plan these shortages and that's simply unacceptable," Newsom said at a noon press conference on Monday.

In the meantime, FLEX Alerts and the possibility of rotating outages are still on the table through Wednesday. Officials urge Californians to try their best to conserve energy and prepare for the potential of being without power for a few hours on Tuesday.

Continue the conversation with Van on Facebook.

No power outages expected tonight, thanks to lower temperatures and conservation. #FlexAlert in effect 3-10 pm tomorrow. Help make a difference during the #heatwave. https://t.co/QdmTJJjJD6 — California ISO (@California_ISO) August 18, 2020