Cooling centers to open in the Greater Sacramento area for triple-digit heat

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from Saturday through Sunday with valley highs ranging from 100-112°

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Cooling centers are scheduled to open this weekend with temperatures reaching triple digits in the Greater Sacramento area.

Significant heat is on the way to California, with highs pushing above 110 in the Valley and overnight lows in the 70s and 80s.

Major heat risk is forecast across the state due to the extremely hot daytime highs paired with the lack of relief overnight. A very strong ridge of high pressure is migrating north and west and will be centered over Southern Nevada by this weekend, putting much of the west at risk for near-record heat.

The location of the high pressure will help push temperatures into dangerous territories through the weekend. Check below for a list of cooling centers in the region and tips on how to stay cool during the heat.

Here are the cooling center open in the Greater Sacramento area.

Cooling center locations

Amador County

Find cooling centers open in Amador County HERE.

Calaveras County

Find cooling centers open in Calaveras County HERE.

Nevada County

Find cooling centers open in Nevada County HERE.

Sacramento County

Sacramento County

1725 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816 — Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14 - Offices are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands, CA 95660 — Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14 - Offices are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

2450 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95822 —Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14 - Offices are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., extended hours for weather respite are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sacramento

Outreach and Engagement Center (3615 Auburn Blvd) — Friday, July 14 – Sunday, July 16, 2 p.m. to 7 a.m. Accepts pets.

Sam & Bonnie Pannell Community Center (2450 Meadowview Rd) — Friday, July 14 – Sunday, July 16, noon – 8 p.m. Allows service animals but does not accept pets.

La Familia's Maple Neighborhood Center (3301 37th Avenue) — Friday, July 14 – Sunday, July 16, 2 – 8 p.m. Accepts pets.

Rancho Cordova

City Hall (2729 Prospect Park Dr., Rancho Cordova) — Friday, July 14 – Sunday, July 16, noon – 8 p.m. Allows service animals but does not accept pets.

Citrus Heights

Police Station Lobby (6315 Fountain Square Dr., Citrus Heights) If the high temperature exceeds 100F — Friday, July 14 – Monday, July 17, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Allows service animals but does not accept pets.

Elk Grove

Wackford Community Center (9014 Bruceville Rd., Elk Grove) — Friday, July 14 – Monday, July 17, noon – 8 p.m. Accepts pets.

Galt

Police Station Lobby (455 Industrial Dr., Galt) — Friday, July 14 – Monday, July 17, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Accepts pets.

Folsom

Folsom Public Library (411 Stafford Street) — Saturday, July 15 – Monday, July 17, 1 – 7 p.m. Accepts pets.

San Joaquin County

Escalon

Escalon Community Center 1055 Escalon Ave, Escalon, CA — Friday, July 14 -15 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lathrop

Lathrop Police Department Community Room 940 River Islands Parkway, Lathrop —Friday, July 14 -15 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lathrop Generations Center 450 Spartan Way, Lathrop — Friday, July 15 -16 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Stockton

Arnold Rue Community Center 5758 Lorraine Ave., Stockton 95210 — Friday, Saturday and Monday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Stribley Community Center 1760 E. Sonora St., Stockton 95205 — Friday, Saturday and Monday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Seifert Community Center 128 W. Benjamin Holt Dr., Stockton 95207 — Friday, Saturday and Monday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Van Buskirk Community Center 734 Houston Ave., Stockton 95206 — Friday, Saturday and Monday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tracy

Tracy Branch Library 20 E Eaton Ave, Tracy, CA, 95376 — Sun: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mon: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Tue: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., Wed: 1 p.m.- 6 p.m., Thu: 10 a.m.- 7p.m., Fri: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Sat: 12 AM - 5 p.m. Free Tracer Fixed Route Bus Rides On Days Forecast To Be 100+ Degrees.

Lolly Hansen Senior Center (50+) 375 E 9th St, Tracy, CA, 95376 — Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Larch Clover Community Center 11157 W Larch Rd, Tracy, CA, 95304 — Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West Valley Mall 3200 N Naglee Rd, Tracy, CA, 95304 — Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Transit Station 50 E 6th St, Tracy, CA, 95376 — Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stanislaus County

Find cooling centers in Stanislaus County HERE.

Yolo County

Find a map of cooling centers below.

Watch more on ABC10: California Heat Wave | Dangerous heat peaking this weekend in Sacramento area