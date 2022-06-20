x
Sacramento

Cooling centers open in Sacramento, Elk Grove and Manteca

Sacramento County added it would allow pets on leashes or contained in an animal carrier, and some cooling centers will carry water and snacks.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County, Elk Grove and Manteca officials announced cooling centers are opening Tuesday across multiple locations throughout the week.

Locations in Sacramento County, which also allow pets on leashes or in animal carriers, along with water and snacks include:

  • Department of Human Assistance (1725 28th Street, Sacramento)
    Tuesday - Friday, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    Saturday - Sunday, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    June 27, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Department of Human Assistance (5747 Watt Avenue, Sacramento)
    Tuesday - Friday, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    Saturday - Sunday, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    June 27, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Department of Human Assistance (2450 Florin Road, Sacramento)
    Tuesday - Friday, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    Saturday - Sunday, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    June 27, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Locations in Elk Gove and Manteca, which also provide water, include:

  • Wackford Community Center (9014 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove)
    Tuesday - June 27, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Manteca Transit Center (220 Moffat Boulevard, Manteca)

All cooling centers require masks, and Manteca officials say those with fevers or are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 should not go to the cooling centers.

