Coronavirus case in California capitol delays Senate session

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person who works at the California Capitol building has tested positive for the coronavirus during the critical final week of the legislative session.

Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins' office confirmed the case on Wednesday. Her office could not say if the case was a lawmaker or a staffer. The Senate delayed a scheduled 10 a.m. session to vote on legislation.

The Legislature has already been delayed twice because of the coronavirus. At the beginning of July, the Capitol had to close for a deep cleaning and sanitation after at least five people, including Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (D-Marina Del Rey), contracted COVID-19.

Another delay could mean lawmakers will run out of time on some high profile issues, including extending eviction protections during the pandemic. Lawmakers must finish their work by Monday.

