4 coronavirus cases tied to police reform protests, Sacramento County officials say

Officials couldn't point to a specific protest linking the cases, but they did say the timing of the cases means they could be tied to the ones for police reform.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Mass protests that saw people taking to the streets at the end of May triggered some concerns for a spike in coronavirus cases, however, Sacramento County officials have only been able to confirm four cases possibly related to the protests.

Janna Haynes, spokesperson for Sacramento County, told ABC10 that health officials don't know for sure where the cases originated, but they believe the timing of the cases suggest the police reform protests from the end of May or early June.

At that time, protesters gathered to speak out against police brutality following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed in Minnesota.

RELATED:

Haynes said the only concern that health officials had leading up to the protests is whether participants were going to maintain social distance, wear face coverings, and practice good hygiene.

This week, Sacramento County health officials said they saw the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day since tracking began. The record high of 131 new cases is about 30 more than the previous peak in mid- April, which was about 102 new cases.

Health officials believed the uptick in coronavirus cases could be attributed to family gatherings.

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter