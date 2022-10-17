Evangeline's Costume Mansion | One-stop Shop for Halloween necessities

Halloween is coming up, and Evangeline's Costume Mansion has something for everyone, including all the essentials for a spooky, fun, safe Halloween.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Trying to find that perfect Halloween costume? Well, look no further.

Evangeline's is a 3-story costume mansion located at 113 K Street and is one of Old Sacramento's most-known costume and gift stores that's been open since 1974.

Where Evangeline's currently is used to be a building called the Howard House. In the mid-1860s, the first floor was a general retail goods store on the street level and a boarding house on the upper two floors.

Once renovated in the late 1960s, Evangeline's became the first tenant on the ground floor and there was a bank-themed restaurant and bar on the upper two floors.

These historic buildings were reconstructed in 2000 once Evangeline’s expanded to the upper levels, creating the Evangeline's Costume Mansion.

"This is actually the oldest building standing in Old Sacramento," said Ronnie Flores, manager of Evangeline's. "It's a piece of history. Not only do you get an experience with awesome costumes, but we also have themed fitting rooms with music to play with the theme. This is definitely more than just a costume store, it's a historical piece."

The first floor of Evangeline's consists of trendy gift items, greeting cards, pop-culture games and toys, stocking stuffers, and party favors.

The second floor has a gothic chamber, a renaissance room, a saloon-themed room, a laboratory, and a jungle-themed room.

The third floor includes costumes that are disco-themed, storybook costumes such as Peter Pan and Little Red Riding Hood, circus-themed costumes, and a whole wig wall.

"There's literally something for everyone here, and we definitely have something for everyone's budget," said Flores. "We see everything fly off the walls every year, but you can never go wrong with a classic horror costume or dress up as a superhero or villain."

Evangeline's also has a scavenger hunt called Murder & Mayhem that involves history and grievous characters you wouldn’t want to cross paths with within each chamber, so enter if you dare.

Evangeline's Costume Mansion is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.