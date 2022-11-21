x
Sacramento

Cosumnes River College on lockdown due to possible threat

The Los Rios Police Department has not yet verified the validity of the threat and the school is on lockdown as a precaution.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cosumnes River College is on lockdown Monday after a threat against the campus, according to the Los Rios Community College District.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our campus community," the district wrote in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

