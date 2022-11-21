Cosumnes River College on lockdown due to possible threat

The Los Rios Police Department has not yet verified the validity of the threat and the school is on lockdown as a precaution.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cosumnes River College is on lockdown Monday after a threat against the campus, according to the Los Rios Community College District.

The Los Rios Police Department has not yet verified the validity of the threat and the school is on lockdown as a precaution.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our campus community," the district wrote in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Related Articles Questions remain after report on Amador High School varsity football team's racist group chat

Watch more on ABC10