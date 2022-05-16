Country music star dedicates song to late El Dorado Co. Deputy Austin Ramsey

Cole Swindell paused to remember Deputy Austin Ramsey during his song, "You Should Be Here"

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — There were no dry eyes to be found after Cole Swindell took the stage at Country in the Park.

He sang his song "You Should Be Here," and opened the lyrics with a dedication to El Dorado County Deputy Austin Ramsey, who died of an apparent suicide last October.

"You Should Be Here" is a song about losing someone close to you and wishing they were there for life's amazing moments.

For the whole performance, Swindell also wore a bracelet with Ramsey's name on it. He even took the opportunity to talk to Deputy Ramsey's brother Coleton, his family and friends. Coleton said Cole Swindell was one of the most genuine people he ever met.

Ramsey's family and friends were in the crowd and videoed the moment as it happened in front of thousands of people. For Ramsey's family, it meant the world to know his story touched thousands of people at once.

Ramsey was 25 years old, and had served in Afghanistan. He was a former Army Ranger and combat veteran.

