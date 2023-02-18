x
Sacramento

Fire erupts at Sacramento County motel leaving 1 with major injuries, 7 rooms damaged

Officials credit a fire wall for saving 14 motel rooms.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Saturday morning fire erupted at a Sacramento County motel leaving 14 occupants displaced and 7 rooms damaged, crews with Metro Fire of Sacramento said in a Tweet.

The fire was first reported around 7:48 a.m. Saturday at the Vince's Motel on Folsom Boulevard. Crews knocked the fire down before 9 a.m.

One person was hurt in the blaze and taken to a hospital for treatment where they are listed in stable but critical condition. The victim, who officials say was disabled, was rescued by a neighbor.

The American Red Cross is helping the 14 occupants of the motel rooms find shelter.

According to firefighters, a fire wall helped the fire not spread to 14 more motel rooms.

