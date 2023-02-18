Fire erupts at Sacramento County motel leaving 1 with major injuries, 7 rooms damaged

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Saturday morning fire erupted at a Sacramento County motel leaving 14 occupants displaced and 7 rooms damaged, crews with Metro Fire of Sacramento said in a Tweet.
The fire was first reported around 7:48 a.m. Saturday at the Vince's Motel on Folsom Boulevard. Crews knocked the fire down before 9 a.m.
One person was hurt in the blaze and taken to a hospital for treatment where they are listed in stable but critical condition. The victim, who officials say was disabled, was rescued by a neighbor.
The American Red Cross is helping the 14 occupants of the motel rooms find shelter.
According to firefighters, a fire wall helped the fire not spread to 14 more motel rooms.
