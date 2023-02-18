Fire erupts at Sacramento County motel leaving 1 with major injuries, 7 rooms damaged

Officials credit a fire wall for saving 14 motel rooms.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Saturday morning fire erupted at a Sacramento County motel leaving 14 occupants displaced and 7 rooms damaged, crews with Metro Fire of Sacramento said in a Tweet.

The fire was first reported around 7:48 a.m. Saturday at the Vince's Motel on Folsom Boulevard. Crews knocked the fire down before 9 a.m.

One person was hurt in the blaze and taken to a hospital for treatment where they are listed in stable but critical condition. The victim, who officials say was disabled, was rescued by a neighbor.

The American Red Cross is helping the 14 occupants of the motel rooms find shelter.

According to firefighters, a fire wall helped the fire not spread to 14 more motel rooms.

Fire is knocked down. 7 units damaged, 14 units of occupants will be displaced and assisted by Red Cross. 1 victim treated and transported, no other injuries. Thankfully an adjacent fire wall held the fire from spreading to another section of 14 units. pic.twitter.com/26mJYaAqtb — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) February 18, 2023

