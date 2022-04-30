Sacramento Sheriff's deputies arrest man after chase that ended in an Arden-Arcade restaurant

Authorities tell ABC10 that the pursuit started Friday evening with calls for a violation of a restraining order and possible stalking.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a man who led law enforcement on a chase through the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento Friday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the area of Howe Avenue and Enterprise Drive Friday around 7:15 p.m. on reports of a man violating a restraining order and possibly stalking someone.

When deputies arrived, they say they attempted to contact the man who then fled from the parking lot into a U-Haul cargo van. Officials have not said whether the van belonged to or was rented to the suspect.

A pursuit then began, at one point, going onto Interstate 80 before ending back in the Arden-Arcade area at a Korean restaurant near Howe Avenue and Enterprise Drive.

Dramatic video obtained by ABC10 shows the moments the U-Haul sped up to the front doors of the business followed quickly by a sheriff SUV.

The video shows the man promptly exiting the van and running into the restaurant, filled with diners.

In the video, sheriff's deputies appear to follow the man into the restaurant where they tackle him onto a table and then to the ground, as some patrons began running out of the restaurant.

The suspect was then led outside and taken into custody, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says.