Benchmark Research has been approved to begin Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trials for for kids between 12 and 17 years old and they are looking for participants.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Benchmark Research in Sacramento has received approval to begin COVID-19 vaccine trials for Novavax with kids between 12 and 17 years old. Trials will also be held in Fort Worth and Austin, Texas. Enrollment for the trial starts May 5 and they are looking for participants.

The chief business officer with Benchmark Research, Cynthia Duke, said those who would like to be a part of the study should be in good health with no risk factors for COVID-19. For example, children with diabetes or who are extremely obese would be excluded from the study.

Altogether, participants will continue to be evaluated for a year and families will receive a stipend for their time, although Duke did not say how much. She said it could be up to 12 months before a vaccine becomes available for children 12-17 years old.

Initially, Duke said subjects will be randomized to get the study vaccine or the placebo. They will be vaccinated on day zero and then again 21 days later. Then, participants will be followed for several months, and at month six, will be crossed over-- those who got the vaccine will get the placebo and those who got the placebo will get the vaccine.

"The first visit is the longest, it could be up to two hours, and subsequent visits are an hour or less," she explained. "Then they'll also complete a daily diary for seven days after each injection."

Duke said population diversity, similar to adult COVID-19 trials, will be important for Benchmark’s study; the people who sign up should reflect the population.

"We have special initiatives ongoing to attract populations and people of color," she explained. "Information is powerful. I think once parents get more information they'll feel more comfortable."

Enrollment for the study will begin May 5. For those who would like to participate click here.

