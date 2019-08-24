SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department invites the public to a Cowboy's Honor Ride for fallen Officer Tara O'Sullivan on Saturday morning.

The Cowboy’s Honor Ride route will go through downtown Sacramento and past the Capitol building to show their respect for the fallen officer.

On June 19, 2019, while out with a training officer responding to a domestic disturbance call in north Sacramento, O'Sullivan was shot as she was helping the victim gather her belongings. Hours later, police confirmed O'Sullivan died of her injuries at the hospital.

RIDE DETAILS:

When: 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24

Where: Raley Field (corner of Ballpark Drive and Riverfront Street)

Sacramento Police Department

