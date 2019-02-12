ROCKLIN, Calif. — It’s a big day for southern food lovers in the Rocklin area! The newest Cracker Barrel restaurant in Northern California made its grand opening on Monday.

The quirky restaurant and country market is located at 4660 Sierra College Boulevard, right off Interstate 80.

According to Cracker Barrel, the 10,000 square foot restaurant will have 175 local, full-time and part-time employees.

“This is our community. We love it. So, we’re glad Crack Barrel’s here,” said general manager Rick Bloomfield.

One particular Cracker Barrel super fan from Fresno even camped out overnight just so he could be one of the first people inside at the grand opening of the new Rocklin store. In fact, he told ABC10 he has gone to every Cracker Barrel grand opening in California.

The groundbreaking for this new restaurant was held back in April. The location is large enough to allow for 180 guests at a time. It is the fifth Crack Barrel franchise opened in the state. The Sacramento Cracker Barrel location opened in August.

