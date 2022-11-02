Car crash leads to house fire in Sacramento injuring two

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been injured after a car crashed into a North Highlands home leading to a fire Saturday, Sacramento Metro Fire says. At 3:32 a.m. Saturday, Metro Fire of Sacramento tweeted that crews had been called to a neighborhood in North Highlands where a vehicle had gone into a home.
After arriving on scene, firefighters found the car that had crashed into the home and reported that the home began to catch fire.
At 4:09 a.m., Sac Metro Fire reported that the fire had been put out and two patients were taken to hospitals with unknown injuries.
Video from the scene, posted by Sac Metro Fire shows a black sedan lodged into the side of a home with light smoke still billowing out of the structure. It is not known yet what led up to the crash.
Watch More from ABC10: Two new ballot measures could make sports betting legal in California | Rynor Report