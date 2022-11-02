Car crash leads to house fire in Sacramento injuring two

The condition of the two patients is unknown.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been injured after a car crashed into a North Highlands home leading to a fire Saturday, Sacramento Metro Fire says. At 3:32 a.m. Saturday, Metro Fire of Sacramento tweeted that crews had been called to a neighborhood in North Highlands where a vehicle had gone into a home.

After arriving on scene, firefighters found the car that had crashed into the home and reported that the home began to catch fire.

At 4:09 a.m., Sac Metro Fire reported that the fire had been put out and two patients were taken to hospitals with unknown injuries.

Fire is extinguished, 2 patients transported with unknown injuries. pic.twitter.com/bIJUPQ0Qrd — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) February 12, 2022

Video from the scene, posted by Sac Metro Fire shows a black sedan lodged into the side of a home with light smoke still billowing out of the structure. It is not known yet what led up to the crash.

