CHP discover body following crash off El Camino Avenue along I-80

Caltrans suggests drivers use northbound West El Camino loop ramp to access I-80.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West El Camino Avenue onramp for Interstate 80 is currently closed as CHP investigate a deadly crash.

Law enforcement discovered a car down an embankment just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. There is a report that this accident did not happen Tuesday.

ABC10 has reached out to CHP for more information about the accident. This story will be updated once more details are provided.

#TrafficAlert for closure on the west El Camino Av on-ramp to westbound I-80 due to major crash. Use the northbound W El Camino loop ramp to get onto the freeway. @CHPNSac pic.twitter.com/taIW26sDAt — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 18, 2022

