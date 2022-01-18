x
Sacramento

CHP discover body following crash off El Camino Avenue along I-80

Caltrans suggests drivers use northbound West El Camino loop ramp to access I-80.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West El Camino Avenue onramp for Interstate 80 is currently closed as CHP investigate a deadly crash. 

Law enforcement discovered a car down an embankment just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. There is a report that this accident did not happen Tuesday. 

ABC10 has reached out to CHP for more information about the accident. This story will be updated once more details are provided. 

