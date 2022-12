The crash happened near South Watt Avenue and Florin Road around 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The crash happened near South Watt Avenue and Florin Road around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. One of the cars rolled over and ended up upside down.

There were very few details about the crash available. California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

