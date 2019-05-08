SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters extinguished a blaze at an apartment near downtown Sacramento, Sunday night.

Crews were called out to the scene at a 6-plex apartment in the 500 block of 10th Street just after 8:30 p.m. Fire officials tell ABC10 the fire started in a lower level unit in the building and then spread to a second-floor unit.

One person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and three people were rescued from the building, officials said. Two of the six apartment units were damaged. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.