SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a house on fire that spread to other homes in Sacramento’s Midtown neighborhood, Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called after the fire broke out at a home in the 2600 block of G Street, located just to the north of James Marshall Park and Sutter’s Fort. A second alarm was called on this fire because neighboring houses were being threatened.

According to a spokesperson with Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire spread to two other homes. The extent of damage caused to those homes has not yet been determined.

Fire officials have not yet determined a cause and, so far, there have been no reports of people inside the home.

