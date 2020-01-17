SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters were called out to battle a blaze at a commercial building along Stockton Boulevard in South Sacramento, Friday morning.
Crews responded to the 2-alarm fire at a business in the 5800 block of Stockton Boulevard around 7:10 a.m.
The fire caused authorities to temporarily shutdown the northbound lanes of Stockton Boulevard, between Lemon Hill Avenue and Fruitridge Road.
Crews reported that the fire had been extinguished just before 8 a.m. No injuries have been reported. A preliminary damage estimate has not yet been determined.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
