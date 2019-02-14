SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews with the City of Sacramento Department of Utilities are working this week to unclog sewage drains to prevent flooding.

Chris Gronstal is a lead utilities service worker. His crew was called to unclog more than 20 drains on Wednesday.

This week of heavy rain and winds are bringing minor flooding to parts of the region.

“It’s usually just a lot of garbage and leaves. We had one over there by the high school that was just completely packed full of roots,” Gronstal said. “Real thick heavy roots had to be chopped out and a lot of garbage, leaves, but the roots get in there and it just holds everything back. The water won’t go down anywhere.”

Crews used a high-pressure hose to force water into sewage drains to unclog them. Then they use a high-pressure vacuum to pick up debris.

If you need see flooding or other issues in your area and you live in Sacramento, you can call 311 or report an issue on the city website by clicking here.

