SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Children’s Receiving Home (CRH) in Sacramento is requesting unwrapped gifts and gift cards for teens in their care.

Danielle McGarrity, the developmental director at CRH, says a majority of the children brought into their housing are between 12 and 18 years old. Often times it’s their first time taken away from their families. Other times they’ve been brought back to the home from a foster situation that was unable to house them.

CRH is a temporary housing solution center that provides care to abused and neglected children until alternative housing can be found. They’re the only independent non-profit temporary housing center serving Sacramento and surrounding counties.

They hope the community can bring a little Christmas cheer to these young adults. They've received enough kids' toys this year, but could really use more age-appropriate gifts for their older guests.

Alexandra Gonzalez

This year, the Children’s Receiving Home is partnering with the Sacramento Theater Company’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” They will be accepting unwrapped gifts and gift cards for their teens.

McGarrity says wish lists mostly include gift cards. Anything from Target, Walmart, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Ross, and Playstation or Xbox. Other wants are for art supplies during group therapy, headphones, sports apparel, makeup, and skincare. You can also shop on Amazon with the CRH wish list.

If you mention CRH while buying your tickets for A Christmas Carol, single ticket prices will be $25 versus $40. Volunteers will be in the lobby before each performance collecting donations through Dec. 19.

