"I’m going to miss everything about this school" | Cristo Rey High School hosts College Signing Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Wednesday, May 4, 80 senior students from Cristo Rey High School celebrated their last days as high schoolers.

Cristo Rey is a Catholic high school where faculty and staff provide a college preparatory education while integrating the importance of community and faith in the students' everyday lives.

"College Decision Day is a day to celebrate the tremendous accomplishments of our amazing students here at Cristo Rey," David Perry, president of Cristo Rey High School, said.

During the ceremony, Father Chris Calderon, priest and Dean of Students, and Principal Kate Coulouras spoke to the students, trying their hardest to hold back tears. They uplifted the graduating students, applauding the work they've put forth in the past four years.

"Almost all of our students will be first-generation college students, and so the day has even more significance for the student and for their families," Perry said.

Out of the 80 graduating students, 21 different colleges and institutions were selected as their next spot to continue learning. Some colleges range from UC Berkeley to the University of San Diego to a Culinary Arts College in Ohio. Many students are more excited than nervous about college.

“It’s good to work hard but it’s also good to take care of your mental health, so that’s what I would prioritize throughout my high school career” Lilliana Morales, graduating senior at Cristo Rey High School, said.

Morales is attending Vanderbilt University in the fall and thanked Cristo Rey High School for working with her to get there.

"Cristo Rey has given me so much valuable professional workplace experience," Morales said. "It's really helped me prepare for the professional aspect and the emotional aspect of college."

Students like Mimi Young, who will be attending UC Berkeley in the fall, are going to miss it at Cristo Rey High School.

"I’m going to miss the teachers, they’ve been my emotional support, they’ve been through everything with me. I’m going to miss everything about this school," Young said.