Crocker Art Museum plans to reopen Friday, Oct. 16

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Crocker Art Museum has a date selected to reopen its doors for the first time since March.

Sacramento's art museum is set to reopen Friday, Oct. 16, limiting the number of visitors to 25% capacity. Guests will only be able to visit the museum via ticket reservations purchased in advance.

In a message on its website, museum official also developed comprehensive safety procedures for visitors and its staff, following guidelines from the state, Sacramento County and the CDC by enhancing its cleaning procedures and requiring face coverings for everyone entering the museum.

“Opening the Crocker’s doors is an important signal for Sacramento. We can't wait to welcome visitors back to experience new exhibitions and our permanent collection, which spans five continents and more than 4,000 years of human creativity," Lial A. Jones, Crocker Art Museum's Mort and Marcy Friedman Director and CEO, said.

Three new exhibitions will be unveiled at the museum's reopening:

Wayne Thiebaud 100: Paintings, Prints and Drawings, a retrospective celebrating the 100th birthday of Sacramento's most famous and enduring artist

Todd Schorr: Atomic Cocktail, a visual extravaganza of Pop Surrealism "imagery derived from old comic books, early cartoon animation, horror and sci-fi movies, hot rod culture and psychedelic poster art," according to the artist

Al Farrow: The White House, a single sculpture meant to jolt us out of complacency, no matter which side of the political divide we stand upon

When the museum reopens, some amenities will not be available, such as Tot Land and shared materials like museum maps, gallery activities and books. Food services and drinking fountains will also be closed, but the museum store will be open.

Crocker will still offer virtual programs and will again start offering in-person programs and events.

“This will be a time for Sacramentans to reconnect with their favorite artworks and Crocker friends. So many people have reached out during the time of closure to express how much they miss being at the Museum, and we are eager to see them back in the galleries," Jones said.

Visit the Crocker Art Museum's website for a list of all the changes to the museum's policies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

