x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Cruising is back in Sacramento, how locals are celebrating a change decades in the making

A measure that has impacted lowriders across Sacramento since 1988 was overturned by the city council back in May.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising is back in Sacramento.

The ordinance targeting lowriders across Sacramento streets since 1988 was overturned by the city council back in May, but today the last "no cruising" signs are coming down. 

For many of Sacramento's lowriders cruising is more than just a thing you do,  vibrant, lovingly restored cars that can jump up and down the street,  it’s culture.

"Lowriding is all about family, we are out here just trying to have a good time," one person told ABC10. "it started way back when I was 16-and-a-half."

Something guys like Tony Bernardino start young and pass on.

"You just don’t realize how many talks I’ve had with my son in this car or in my cars during a cruise," said Bernardino.

A sign of the times?  

 Since 1988, cruising was banned on broadway in an ordinance many felt was targeting their community.

"It’s never too late to do the right thing," he said.

City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela was among the city leaders to hear the calls.

"This ordinance came from prejudice, and misunderstanding, and facilitated discrimination against a community that had done nothing wrong."

A community that did nothing wrong but worked for months to make this moment a reality.

"It took five months of probably putting 10 years of work in five months, almost 90 meetings."

And three months after the Sacramento City Council voted unanimously to end the anti-cruising ordinance.

There’s nothing stopping them now.

Related Articles

Watch: How the CA lottery helps fund California schools

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement