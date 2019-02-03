SACRAMENTO, Calif. — UPDATE:

ORIGINAL STORY:

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert will make an announcement Saturday about her office's investigation into the shooting death of Stephon Clark by two Sacramento police officers.

Knowing that the announcement would be made Saturday, a memo went out to Capitol staff Friday, urging people to avoid the area over the weekend.

"In anticipation of increased crowds and traffic that may occur in and around the downtown Sacramento area as a result of the announcement, we are advising legislators and employees to avoid coming to the Capitol or LOB this evening and throughout the coming weekend," the memo read.

It has been almost a year since the deadly police shooting of Stephon Clark on March 18, 2018, and the Sacramento County District Attorney has not yet made a recommendation of whether to file criminal charges against the officers involved.

Clark was unarmed and in his grandparent's backyard in the Meadowview neighborhood when he was shot. Police officials said officers thought Clark had a gun, but they only found a cell phone. The officers had responded to the area after reports of car break-ins.

In the body cam videos released by the police department, officers are heard shouting “gun, gun, gun” before proceeding to shoot Clark. The shooting set off weeks of protests.

In an interview with ABC10's Chris Thomas, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said, upon completing the internal investigation into the shooting, the department conducted an "accurate and comprehensive" investigation.

In January Clark's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking more than $20 million from the city of Sacramento and the two officers who opened fire.

RELATED:

The press conference on the shooting review will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the District Attorney's Office.

RELATED:

________________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE:

"No justice, no peace." Stephon Clark's mother comments on DA's decision

Se’Quette Clark, the mother of Stephon Clark, says she spoke with the district attorney in a private meeting on Saturday, March 2 - prior to the noon announcement of the release of the findings in the shooting death of Stephon Clark in 2018.