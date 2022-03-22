Daddy Yankee to bring the fuego to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Daddy Yankee, the "King of Reggaetón" known for his songs 'Gasolina' and 'Despacito' officially announced dates of his farewell tour “La Ultima Vuelta” (The Last Round).
The tour, which kicks off in Portland on Aug. 10, before making its way to Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on Thursday, Aug. 18.
This comes after his retirement announcement, saying in a post on social media, "I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour. I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector's item, the album 'Legendaddy'. I'm going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album.”
Pre-sale tickets will be available on the Golden 1 Center website starting Friday, March 25, and public on-sale tickets will start on Wednesday, March 30. For more ticket information and tour updates, visit Daddy Yankee's website.
